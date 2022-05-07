Mayor of occupied city of Tokmak Ihor Kotelevsky died

Today it became known that the mayor of the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak of the Zaporozhye region passed away.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrinform writes about this with reference to the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"Today, May 7, 2022, Tokmak Mayor Igor Kotelevsky passed away. This information was confirmed by the head of the Pologiv Regional State Administration Artur Krupsky. The circumstances of his death are being clarified," RMA correspondents were told.

The material states that according to unofficial information, a version of suicide is being considered.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers restrain enemy near Izium: report from front. VIDEO

Tokmak is currently under temporary Russian occupation.