ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6391 visitors online
News War
22 467 18

Mayor of occupied city of Tokmak Ihor Kotelevsky died

токмак

Today it became known that the mayor of the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak of the Zaporozhye region passed away.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrinform writes about this with reference to the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"Today, May 7, 2022, Tokmak Mayor Igor Kotelevsky passed away. This information was confirmed by the head of the Pologiv Regional State Administration Artur Krupsky. The circumstances of his death are being clarified," RMA correspondents were told.

The material states that according to unofficial information, a version of suicide is being considered.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers restrain enemy near Izium: report from front. VIDEO

Tokmak is currently under temporary Russian occupation.

Author: 

death (1554) Zaporizka region (1260) Tokmak (25)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 