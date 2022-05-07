In Mykolaiv area four explosions sounded
On the territory of the Voznesensky district of the Mykolaiv area 4 explosions were heard today.
This was reported by the district military administration, Censor.NET informs.
It is also noted that the leadership of the District Military Administration calls on the residents of the district to respond to alarms.
