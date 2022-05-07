"While he was praying, he cut PM, f#ck! They jumped in wheelbarrow and f#ck off," racist complains that Kadyrov man stole gun from him.. AUDIO

Kadyrovites stole a gun from the Russian military. Now the occupier is given 2 days to find him.

This is evidenced by a new telephone conversation between the invaders, which was intercepted by the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

Yes, one of the enemy occupiers, who stands in the Kherson region, complains to an acquaintance that the Chechens stole his gun.

"They came, they say, to pray: 'Let me go, bro, we are on our own, on reconnaissance.' He let in, in short, f#ck… He was still praying, PM cut, f#ck! They jumped in a wheelbarrow and ate," says the Russian invader.

See more: Names of dead residents are written on doors of Mariupol apartments. PHOTO

He was sent to dig trenches for losing his weapon. And then it turned out that he simply could not atone for this guilt, so he was given 2 days to search.

"And if I don't find it, I'll be overwhelmed! And they'll write that I'm missing… Dill reconnaissance battle… And dill shot me," he explains.

"Such a trend in the Russian army can not but rejoice. The more weapons they steal from themselves, the closer is our victory!" sure in the SSU.