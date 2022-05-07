You can return to Kyiv after May 8-9, - Klitschko

On May 8-9, street patrols will be intensified in the capital. After these days, Kyivites will be able to return home little by little.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko said this in an interview with NV, Censor.NET reports.

"We all expect a peaceful sky and no emergencies. But we cannot rule out provocations by the aggressor. And we do not want to panic. At meetings with military experts, a decision was made on May 8-9: follow the same schedule, changing the curfew (from 22:00 to 5:00) On May 8-9, in accordance with the requirements of martial law, it is forbidden to hold any mass events. Street patrols will be intensified, military security will be strengthened. I hope that there will be no emergencies, " Klitschko said.

He added: "Let's hope that, despite a lot of information, these two days are quiet for a minute, as usual."

The mayor once again called on Kyivites not to return to the capital yet, given the danger.

The target of the aggressor was and remains the capital. A large number of mines in the suburbs, in forest parks. The military says that so far most (of these areas - ed.) Remains dangerous. We can not guarantee security yet, but after May 8-9 it will be possible to return to the capital little by little," Klitschko said.