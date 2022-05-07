Russia fired at rockets Odesa airport and enterprise on production of furniture, - OC "South"

Six missiles using strategic aircraft were fired at Odesa on Saturday.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Four rockets hit a private furniture factory. In the residential area, high-rise buildings were destroyed by a shock wave and debris nearby," the South Operational Command said in a statement.

Two more missiles struck again on the previously damaged runway and flight control site of Odesa airport, the report said.

"The fire in the area of about 900 square meters was extinguished. The dismantling of the debris is underway," the press service said.

"There are no victims at the moment. The information is being clarified," the statement said.