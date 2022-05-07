ENG
Rashists killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, 9 wounded - RMA

On May 7, Russian occupiers killed four civilians in the Donetsk region and wounded nine others.

This was stated by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 7, the Russians killed four civilians in Donetsk region: two in Bakhmut and two in Kostiantynivka. Another 9 people were injured.

It is currently impossible to determine the number of dead in Mariupol and Volnovakha, " the Head of RMA said.

