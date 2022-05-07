Kremlin's main mistake is destroying Russian-speaking cities of Ukraine, - Reznikov

The destruction of Russian-speaking towns in Ukraine is the Kremlin's revenge for not welcoming Russian invaders with flowers. This is a big mistake by Russia, because now the electoral preferences of these regions will be anti-Russian.

According to Censor,NЕТ, this reports Ukrinform, this was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov on the air of the national telethon.

"The main mistake of the Kremlin is that they started destroying mostly Russian-speaking cities of Ukraine. That is, on the border with Russia - Volnovakha, Kharkiv, Mariupol, etc. They essentially took revenge and retaliated further against Russian-speaking Ukrainians who did not meet them with flowers, as they had dreamed they would in the street, in the square, as they did in some cases in 2014, so to speak, Crimea surrendered there without a fight.

And here, as Slava Vakarchuk says, "I won't surrender without a fight," Ukraine has voiced this and won't surrender. And that is why it is revenge. That is why there are so many bombing and artillery strikes in peaceful cities, where the Russian-speaking population is overwhelming. I am sure that today, if we hold sociological research, the map of electoral sympathies for the Kremlin has changed greatly," said Reznikov.

According to the Defense Minister, after the Victory, it is extremely necessary to hold re-elections of local councils and Parliament in order to finally get rid of pro-Russian political forces in Ukraine.

