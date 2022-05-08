Russians hit hospital in Orikhiv, Zaporizhia region. PHOTO

Yesterday, May 7, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., Russian troops struck the Orikhiv hospital.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy wanted to finish off the wounded and kill the peaceful doctors. Fortunately, according to preliminary information, the hospital was empty at the time of the shelling. Work is underway to restore the surviving buildings of Orikhiv Hospital, "said Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration spokesman Colonel Ivan Arefiev.

