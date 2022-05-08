ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8179 visitors online
News
10 009 20

Russians hit hospital in Orikhiv, Zaporizhia region. PHOTO

Yesterday, May 7, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., Russian troops struck the Orikhiv hospital.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy wanted to finish off the wounded and kill the peaceful doctors. Fortunately, according to preliminary information, the hospital was empty at the time of the shelling. Work is underway to restore the surviving buildings of Orikhiv Hospital, "said Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration spokesman Colonel Ivan Arefiev.

Russians hit hospital in Orikhiv, Zaporizhia region 01

Read more: Occupiers don't allow to take away wounded and lost Ukrainian soldiers from battlefield in Zaporizhia


Russians hit hospital in Orikhiv, Zaporizhia region 02

Author: 

hospital (139) shoot out (13605) Zaporizka region (1264)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 