We need special tribunal to bring Russian leadership to justice, - Kuleba

Ukraine calls on the world to support the establishment of a Special Tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"We need a special tribunal in the case of the crime of aggression against Ukraine to bring the Russian leadership to justice. I spoke at the first International Conference on this issue in Vilnius. I am grateful to the organizers and reiterate my call to support the establishment of the Tribunal," Kuleba wrote.

