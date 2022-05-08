We need special tribunal to bring Russian leadership to justice, - Kuleba
Ukraine calls on the world to support the establishment of a Special Tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.
"We need a special tribunal in the case of the crime of aggression against Ukraine to bring the Russian leadership to justice. I spoke at the first International Conference on this issue in Vilnius. I am grateful to the organizers and reiterate my call to support the establishment of the Tribunal," Kuleba wrote.
