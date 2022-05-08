Occupiers are stealing Ukrainian oil from enterprises in Zaporizhia region

Russian invaders steal Ukrainian products from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia region. Their next victim was the Polohy Oil Extraction Plant.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denysova.

"Oil is currently being exported from there. The company was preparing it for shipment to foreign partners who already lack high-quality Ukrainian products. Prior to the occupation, it was one of the largest budget-generating enterprises in the Pologiv district," the statement said.

The Ombudsman stressed that Ukraine is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil. Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression, exports have stopped. Europe is already preparing for a shortage of this product. The theft of food from the occupied territories violates the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and War Crimes under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

"I appeal to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine," Denysova said.