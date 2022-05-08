In Dnipropetrovsk region, 12-year-old child died from Russian cluster munitions

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 12-year-old boy died from an explosion of cluster munitions. He brought it home, followed by a detonation.

According to Censor.NET, Valentyn Reznychenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on the tragedy.

"A child died. A 12-year-old boy found ammunition from a cluster shell in Synelnykovo district and brought it home. The explosive device detonated… This is the sixth death in the region due to such ammunition," the statement said.

Reznychenko urges not to touch the explosive objects that remains after enemy attacks.

"They saw a suspicious object - call rescuers or the police. Cluster munitions are insidious. The peculiarity of this explosive is that it remains dangerous for some time after the shelling. Be careful. It will save your life and the lives of those around you," warns Regional Military Administration.