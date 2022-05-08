Press conference with Azovstal defenders in Mariupol, Ukraine. VIDEO

On May 8, a press conference was held with the fighters defending Azovstal's defense in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Censor.NET offers broadcasts of conversations with defenders.

The Ukrainian military, which has been defending the city since the first days of the full-scale war, remains blocked on the territory of the plant. The fighters say they hope for a miracle and ask everyone to make every effort to evacuate the military. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that work was under way to find diplomatic options for rescuing our servicemen who remained at Azovstal. Influential mediators and states are involved.

