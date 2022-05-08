Rashists killed Bohdan Slyushchynsky, professor at Mariupol State University

The Russian occupiers killed Bohdan Slyushchynsky, a doctor of sociology and professor at Mariupol State University.

This was reported on Facebook by the Department of Philosophy and Sociology of Mariupol State University, Censor.NET informs.

"The Department of Philosophy and Sociology, Mariupol State University and the entire Ukrainian sociological community have suffered irreparable losses - as a result of Russian aggression, Doctor of Sociology, Professor Bohdan Slyushchynsky died.

Bohdan Vasyliovych was the man who created and actively developed the specialty "Sociology" in the industrial city of Mariupol from scratch. He managed to create a unique atmosphere at the department, when all teachers and students really felt like one family. They came to him with good news and support in difficult times, shared their victories and complained about failures. Bohdan Vasyliovych could find his own approach to each of those words. He raised many real professionals and just decent people. Scientist, teacher, musician, poet, talented manager - it is difficult to list all the talents of Bohdan Vasyliovych.

On this tragic day, the MSU sociological family longs for its mentor. He will always remain in our hearts! Kingdom of Heaven! "- said in a statement.

