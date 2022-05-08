Occupiers fired their own positions with Solntsepek flamethrower

Russian troops from the Solntsepek flamethrower system struck at their own positions.

This was reported on Facebook by the 97th Infantry Battalion of the 60th Separate Infantry Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"The leadership of the 97th Infantry Battalion expresses its satisfaction with the actions of the Russian occupiers, who today, May 8, 2022, using the heavy flamethrower system Solntsepek in the Zaporizhia direction, used it against their positions and actually burned the racist occupiers from Ukrainian soil. Such actions are positively perceived and supported in every way by the Ukrainian military. We understand that there is a tradition of cooking kebabs in May, but we have one remark - smoke yourself in Russia. Because in Ukraine you are not happy at all!

And our 97th Infantry Battalion continues to destroy the occupiers on Ukrainian soil while defending and carrying out the orders of the leadership. Glory to Ukraine!" the message reads.

