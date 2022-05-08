Canada cancelled all duties on Ukrainian goods for year - Svyrydenko

Canada cancells all duties on Ukrainian goods for a year.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to UP, this was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko

"Canada also abolishes for 12 months all duties on Ukrainian goods. This was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is a good continuation of the initiative of the EU and Britain, which confirms the interest of developed countries to involve the Ukrainian economy in their own industrial and trade chains," Svyrydenko said.

Ahead of the Trudeau and Zelensky meeting, Svyrydenko discussed with International Trade Minister Mary Angie a whole range of economic cooperation steps.

According to Svyrydenko, it is an ambitious work program for the Ukrainian ministry and Ambassador to Canada Yuli Kovalev for this year.

