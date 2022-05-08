"Our state failed to protect Mariupol, our training was sabotaged by officials," - "Azov" officer Samoilenko

Ukrainian defenders from the "Azov" regiment said that they did not receive new weapons and support from the government.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Ilia Samoilenko, an officer of the "Azov" regiment intelligence directorate.

"Our state failed to protect Mariupol. We saw that the situation was becoming critical, we decided to stay here to defend Mariupol. This decision was made because no one could do it."

This war did not start on February 24, we kept saying that. Our preparations were sabotaged by officials. We knew that the huge war with Russia was going to start. We prepared as best we could - training, ammunition.

We got no "Javelins", no new weapons, no new vehicles. We didn't get any support. We were left alone.

We were left alone for the last eight years. No one expected us to survive this long," he said.

