Regiment "Azov" destroyed in Mariupol 2,5 thousand Russian occupiers, - officer of management of intelligence Samoilenko

Fighters of the Azov Regiment killed 2,500 Russian occupiers in Mariupol and wounded another 5,000, as well as destroyed about 60 tanks of the enemy's army.

Ilya Samoilenko, an officer of the intelligence department and a fighter of the Azov Regiment, stated this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

According to my own estimates and the estimates of the units, we killed almost 2,500 personnel (of the Russian army) and wounded more than 5,000. This is 15% of the total losses of the enemy throughout the country. We also destroyed about 60 tanks and damaged 30. This is more than 10% of the total losses of tanks in Russia. Almost the same situation with infantry fighting vehicles, artillery - more than 10%. And these losses were inflicted on the enemy by only one unit - here in Mariupol," said Samoilenko.

At the same time, he noted that up to 150 sorties of enemy aircraft and air strikes fell on Mariupol. According to him, this is more than half of the total number of those inflicted on Ukraine.

