Trudeau arrived in Irpin to see horrors committed by Russian occupiers, - mayor Markushin. PHOTOS

"I just had the honor of speaking with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. He came to Irpin to see for himself all the horrors that the Russian occupiers have done to our city. And, of course, he was shocked. He saw burned and utterly not military facilities were destroyed, but the homes of Irpin residents, who until recently enjoyed life and had their own plans for the future.

My sincere thanks to Mr. Trudeau for the support that Canada is providing to Ukraine today. We believe in further cooperation between our countries and the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities after our victory. I hope for the support of Mr. Justin Trudeau in organizing the efforts of the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada to rebuild infrastructure in Irpin. Irpin will address the relevant official letters in the near future," the mayor said.

