News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
In May 8, 7 drones and 3 cruise missiles were hit, - Air Forces

The Air Forces Command of the AFU announced the results of the destruction of enemy aircraft in the sky on May 8.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Air Forces Command in the Facebook.

The message notes: "On May 8, the air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated 5 unmanned aerial vehicles: 4 "Orlan-10"s, one "Forpost", and 3 cruise missiles. Two more "Orlan-10"s were destroyed by antiaircraft missile units of the Ground Forces. On the whole during the day 10 airborne targets were hit: 7 UAVs (OTPs) and 3 cruise missiles.

Strike aviation of the Air Force carries out missile and bombing strikes against the occupying forces, depriving the enemy of the ability to conduct offensive actions in certain areas.

