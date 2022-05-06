ENG
14 Russian drones destroyed during May 6 day - Air Forces

The Air Force Command released information on the results of the war in the skies for April 6.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Command.

The message notes: "In addition to the Air Force aircraft's jewelry work in the South-Eastern direction, there are another destroyed UAVs of the aggressor.

Today, May 6, the air defense of the Air Force and Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated at least 14 "Orlan-10" drones!"

Read more: On May 5, 1 occupant aircraft and 14 drones were defeated, - Air Forces

