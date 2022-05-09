At night Russians hit near village in Dnepropetrovsk region - Reznichenko

On the night of May 8-9, the racists attacked the outskirts of the village of the Zelendolsk community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"At night, the enemy fired again at the Zelenodolsk community. They hit the outskirts of the village of Velyka Kostromka. Several streets were left without light. People were not injured. Everything is fine now," Valentyn Reznichenko said in a statement.

