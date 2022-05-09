Russians attacked Odesa region with four Onyx missiles, - operational command "South"
On May 9, four Onyx missiles attacked the Odessa region. They were released from the Bastion complex in occupied Crimea.
This was reported in the operational command "South", informs Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
"The enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure of the region and exert psychological pressure on the civilian population. There is a very high probability of continued missile attacks in the region," the command said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password