4 enemy cruise missiles struck Odesa region
Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Odesa region with 4 cruise missiles using strategic aircraft.
This was reported on Telegram channel of the Odesa City Council "Odesa.Officially", Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy continues not only the physical destruction of the region's infrastructure, but also the psychological pressure on the civilian population. The Ukrainian nation is unbreakable: there are no casualties, we will rebuild the damaged infrastructure. Follow safety standards, do not disregard air raid warnings, do not panic, do not interfere with the Armed Forces and the Defense Forces to perform their tasks. We will win together!" the message reads.
