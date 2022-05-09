Russian occupants shelled Odessa region this evening, - Bratchuk

In the evening, the Russian occupiers shelled the Odessa region. Air defense forces worked.

This was stated by the speaker of Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy continues to intensively shell our region and the city with missiles. At night our air defense system worked, thanks to our guys for shooting down an enemy drone. Then 4 missiles flew into the Odessa region in the morning, infrastructure was damaged. Restoration work is under way.

Already in the evening the enemy shelled our region again. Again, our air defense guys are working well," he said.

