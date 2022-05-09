Biden signed Lend-Lease Act for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law S. 3522, the Lend-Lease for Democracy in Ukraine Act of 2022.

This reports Censor.NЕТ.

The Lend-Lease Act makes it possible to significantly speed up deliveries of weapons, transport, food, and aid from the United States to us.

To recall, U.S. President Joe Biden proposed that Congress approve a new package of response to Russian aggression, providing for $33 billion in aid to Ukraine. On April 28, the U.S. House of Representatives supported a Lend-Lease and Protect Democracy in Ukraine bill. On April 7, the U.S. Senate approved the document. The law will come into force after President Biden signs it.

Read more: Biden will sign law on land-lease for Ukraine on May 9