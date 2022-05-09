Grateful to US President and People - Zelensky thanked for Lend-Lease Act
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for signing the Lend-Lease Act
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Twitter of President.
The message notes: " Grateful to the US President and the American people for supporting Ukraine in the fight for our freedom and future. The signing of the Lend-Lease Act today is a historic step. I am convinced that we will win together again. And protect democracy in Ukraine and Europe. As we did 77 years ago.
