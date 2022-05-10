Putin has no way out of war, - Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin has become a hostage to war - he has no way out of the war with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by US President Joe Biden, quoted by Reuters

Biden called Putin very empathetic and said he was concerned that "right now he (Putin) has no way out (of this situation)." Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about it.

It is noted that Putin mistakenly assumed that an invasion of Ukraine would split NATO and the EU; instead, the U.S. and many European states have come to the assistance of Ukraine.

