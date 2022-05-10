Biden will gladly come to Ukraine. But not now, - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden would "love" to go to Ukraine, but is not planning to do so now.

This was stated by the U.S. Presidential Speaker Jen Psaki, reports Censor.net with reference to "Ukranian truth".

"Right now the trip is not planned. But then again, he would like to go to Ukraine. I just don't have anything planned or anything to announce right now," she said.

To remind, earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Biden's visit to Ukraine "would be a very powerful signal".

On 8 May, US First Lady Jill Biden unexpectedly visited Ukraine.

