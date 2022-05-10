Today US Congress will consider allocating $ 40 billion to Ukraine

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives will consider a $40 billion assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was announced by U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer in CNN, and sources of Reuters

On April 28, U.S. President Biden invited Congress for $33 billion in support for Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in military aid.

Reuters sources said the new proposal contains an additional $3.4 billion for military aid and $3.4 billion for humanitarian aid.

On Monday, President Biden called on Congress to "immediately" pass legislation to help Ukraine.

According to CNN, U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the House would consider the $40 billion as early as Tuesday.

In letters to House officials, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that only $100 million remained to be used under the authority that allows the president to authorize arms transfers without congressional approval. This authority is expected to be expired by May 19.