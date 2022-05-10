During past 24hrs, 15 people injured in shelling in Mykolayiv region
In the Mykolaiv area as a result of attacks of occupiers for the last days, 15 people were wounded. All of them were taken to hospitals.
Censor.NET reports about it with reference to the chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Hanna Zamazeeva in Telegram.
"For the last days in the Mykolaiv area, 15 people were injured. Fortunately, there are no children among the victims. All victims are delivered to our medical institutions and receive necessary help", - she wrote.
According to her, in general, as of this morning, in the Nikolaev hospitals, there are 163 citizens who suffered from attacks of occupiers in the area.
