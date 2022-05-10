ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6555 visitors online
News War
4 887 26

German Foreign Minister Burbock arrived in Ukraine

бербок

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok has arrived in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW, first the official will visit the suburbs of Kyiv - Bucha, later she is scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Watch more: Fighting in streets of Mariupol. VIDEO

visit (482) Kyyiv (2132) Annalena Baerbok (143)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 