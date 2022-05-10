German Foreign Minister Burbock arrived in Ukraine
German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok has arrived in Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW, first the official will visit the suburbs of Kyiv - Bucha, later she is scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password