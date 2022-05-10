ENG
Fighting in streets of Mariupol. VIDEO

The commander of the volunteer battalion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine "Luhansk-1", ex-deputy parliamentarian Artem Vitko published a fragment of a street battle in Mariupol.

According to Censor.NЕТ, on the video group of Ukrainian soldiers is discussing how to destroy an enemy tank and is firing on the occupiers with infantry.

Mariupol (1135) Vitko (7)
