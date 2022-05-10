Fighting in streets of Mariupol. VIDEO

The commander of the volunteer battalion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine "Luhansk-1", ex-deputy parliamentarian Artem Vitko published a fragment of a street battle in Mariupol.

According to Censor.NЕТ, on the video group of Ukrainian soldiers is discussing how to destroy an enemy tank and is firing on the occupiers with infantry.

