Fighting in streets of Mariupol. VIDEO
The commander of the volunteer battalion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine "Luhansk-1", ex-deputy parliamentarian Artem Vitko published a fragment of a street battle in Mariupol.
According to Censor.NЕТ, on the video group of Ukrainian soldiers is discussing how to destroy an enemy tank and is firing on the occupiers with infantry.
