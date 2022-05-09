ENG
Assault on Azovstal continues: racists try to cut off all escape routes for Ukrainian defenders. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers continue to storm the Azovstal plant.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, Censor.NET inform .

"Today, the Russians focused on blowing up the bridge on which the evacuation was taking place, trying to cut off our Defenders as much as possible from the possibility of exit. Hell continues. I sincerely hope that our Heroes will be saved. We are all indebted to them, "the statement said.

