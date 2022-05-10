Petition to save defenders of Mariupol from "Azovstal" received more than 1 million signatures

Save Mariupol's petition to save Ukrainian Azovstal fighters has already garnered more than 1 million signatures in four days.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

This petition addressed to the United Nations calls for the immediate evacuation of all civilians and military from Mariupol, as well as the removal of the bodies.

The appeal was made by Kateryna Prokopenko, the wife of the commander of the Azov Battalion, Denis Prokopenko, on May 6.

She calls on the UN and the Secretary General of the organization Antonio Guterres to apply the extraction procedure to the defenders of Mariupol.

"With the immediate help of international figures, we still have the opportunity to save lives," the author said.

Among the requirements for the international community are, in particular:

to provide an urgent ceasefire with guarantees from both sides in Mariupol;

to organize immediate control over the observance of the ceasefire by a third party;

to organize the maritime evacuation of civilians and Ukrainian military to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government or to the territory of a third intermediary state.

"The maritime evacuation may be accompanied by a land-based humanitarian corridor for civilians and the Ukrainian military to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government or to the territory of a third intermediary state," the petition said.

Read more: Woman rescues disabled dogs near Irpin. PHOTO

There are still more than a hundred civilians on the territory of the plant.

In the face of constant shelling and bombing, shortages of medicine and food, the military is defending itself and asking the international community to evacuate.

"Despite the inhumane conditions, the Ukrainian military controls the territory of the Azovstal plant, which, in particular, serves as a shelter for civilians and the wounded.

Such conditions are a real humanitarian catastrophe, artificially created by the Russian Federation. Due to the total damage to infrastructure and housing, the city of Mariupol no longer exists, "Kateryna Prokopenko wrote.

You can sign the petition by following the link to change.org.

According to relatives of Mariupol defenders, the petition can help start the extraction procedure.