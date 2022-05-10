Several strong explosions were heard in Sumy region

Explosions are heard in the Shostinsky district of the Sumy region. Residents are asked to stay in shelters.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"Sumy region, Shostinsky district. Several strong explosions in different places.

Don't leave the shelters during the air alert! "- said in a statement.

As of 19:30 in many regions of Ukraine air alarms.

See more: Rashists bombed a Jewish cemetery in Sumy region - RMA. PHOTOS