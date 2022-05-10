Since beginning of day, 12 enemy attacks repulsed, 12 tanks, 19 units of armored vehicles and Mi-24 helicopter destroyed , - JFO

During the current day, May 10, the Joint Forces Operations successfully repulsed 12 enemy attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the JFO.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 12 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 19 units of armored combat vehicles, 2 units of special engineering equipment, and 7 enemy vehicles.

Air defense units shot down one enemy Mi-24 helicopter and 3 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.

