ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11244 visitors online
News War
4 407 16

Since beginning of day, 12 enemy attacks repulsed, 12 tanks, 19 units of armored vehicles and Mi-24 helicopter destroyed , - JFO

війна

During the current day, May 10, the Joint Forces Operations successfully repulsed 12 enemy attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the JFO.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 12 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 19 units of armored combat vehicles, 2 units of special engineering equipment, and 7 enemy vehicles.

Air defense units shot down one enemy Mi-24 helicopter and 3 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.

Read more: On May 10, 4 attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction, 260 occupiers, 4 tanks, 4 armored vehicles, 4 self-propelled artillery units, and 1 drone were destroyed - Operational and Tactical Group "East"

Author: 

Donbas (4713) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 