The German embassy will resume work in Kyiv, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Bearbok.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, while we are here, we are reopening our German embassy in Kyiv. Initially, this will be limited activity. I am very glad to be here with the Ambassador, Anka Feldguzen. She is accompanying me, and she will continue to work in your free city," Bearbok told a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

Watch more: US Embassy is resuming work in Ukraine. VIDEO