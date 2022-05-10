German Embassy will resume work in Kyiv
The German embassy will resume work in Kyiv, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Bearbok.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"Today, while we are here, we are reopening our German embassy in Kyiv. Initially, this will be limited activity. I am very glad to be here with the Ambassador, Anka Feldguzen. She is accompanying me, and she will continue to work in your free city," Bearbok told a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password