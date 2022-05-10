Zelenskyi thanked Germany and Netherlands for reopening embassies in Kyiv

During a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Germany and the Netherlands, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi thanked them for resuming the work of embassies in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyi stated this in a video message on Tuesday evening.

"Talked about strengthening Ukraine, ending this war sooner, and also discussed the details of how our friends can join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine," the president said.

"I am grateful to them for resuming the work of embassies in our capital. This is an important gesture that confirms Europe's confidence in Ukraine's future. In total, 36 foreign missions are already working in the capital," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: German Embassy will resume work in Kyiv