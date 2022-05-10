Kravchuk has always stayed with Ukraine, - Zelensky

The first president of independent Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, always stayed with Ukraine

According to Censor.NET, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this in a video address on Tuesday evening.

"Today the first president of Ukraine Leonid Makarovich Kravchuk died. He was not just a politician or a historical figure - he was the man who could find wise words and say them so that all Ukrainians could hear them," the president said.

According to him, "Leonid Makarovych showed just such his wisdom in the late 1980s when the Ukrainian movement emerged. He passed brilliantly the 1991 year, and now it can only seem as if it was easy for him."

"...Leonid Kravchuk has always stayed with Ukraine. Perhaps, thanks to his wisdom, he was especially cheerful, always valued life, but always found more than one minute to help, understand and give advice. In particular, I am personally grateful to him for that," Zelenskyi said.

