Russian occupiers fired at humanitarian transport on Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, - Haidai

On Tuesday, May 11, on the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, the Russian occupiers fired mortars at humanitarian vehicles.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook.

"Yesterday, the Russians deliberately fired on a humanitarian car. The truck, in which only the driver was in, was already returning from Lysychansk, where it was delivering food for the residents. An enemy mine hit the car on the Lysychansk-Bakhmut road. Fortunately, the driver is alive, "he wrote.

Haidai stressed that the road was "still dangerous."

