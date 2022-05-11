AFU gradually pushing back enemy in Kharkiv region - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing in the Kharkiv region and pushing the enemy out of settlements.

Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operative Department of the AFU General Staff said this, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the Kharkiv area, after an unsuccessful attempt to encircle the city, the enemy moved to the defensive. Having failed in the Izium direction, the enemy moved to the defensive and restraining actions, as well as transferring its forces to the Luhansk direction. As a result of our active actions to liberate the occupied territories in the Kherson and Melitopol directions, the enemy has switched to defense and is conducting deterrent actions," Gromov said.

He also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were launching a counteroffensive and pushing the Russian invaders back towards the border.

"We have success in the Kharkov direction, where we are gradually pushing the enemy back and liberating our settlements," noted Brigadier General.