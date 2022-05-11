War will end when we get our own back, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the war will end when Ukraine gets its own back.

He stated thiswhile talking to students at French universities, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The war will only end for the Ukrainian people when we get ours back. This is true. I frankly say, we don't need anything extra, because you have to keep an eye on everything, you only have to have your own. We want to bring peace back to our state, to our land "Yes, we care about our neighbors and what is happening globally in Europe, in the world. It all affects each and every one of us. But we want our land back, because our history and this respect" for International Law is connected to it.

We want our people back," said the Head of State.

