ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5979 visitors online
News War
15 798 13

Rashists fired missile from plane in Poltava region, - RMA

рф,літак

The Russian occupiers fired on the Poltava region from a plane

The head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Poltava district. Missile strike from an enemy plane. We are finding out the details of the destruction and the victims," the statement said.

Read more: Even public mention of possible use of nuclear weapons should be basis for preventive sanctions, - Zelensky

Author: 

shoot out (13686) Lunin (16) Poltavska region (219)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 