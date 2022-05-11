Rashists fired missile from plane in Poltava region, - RMA
The Russian occupiers fired on the Poltava region from a plane
The head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin reported about it, Censor.NET informs.
"Poltava district. Missile strike from an enemy plane. We are finding out the details of the destruction and the victims," the statement said.
