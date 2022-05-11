Since beginning of day in Donbas 9 attacks of enemy are repulsed, 20 units of equipment of occupiers and 4 drones like "Orlan-10" are destroyed, - press center of OС
During the current day, May 11, the troops of the Allied Forces successfully repulsed 9 enemy attacks.
According to Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Operational Command.
In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8 tanks, 6 units of armored combat vehicles, 5 enemy vehicles and one anti-aircraft gun.
Air defense units shot down 4 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.
