Russians announced explosions near Belgorod and say one person was killed

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the village of Solokhy was allegedly shelled by the Ukrainian military, killing at least one person and injuring three others.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated on Telegram channel of Gladkov.

The report says: "There was a shelling by Ukraine from the village of Solokhy, Belgorod district. The head of the settlement is now on the scene. According to the report, there is one victim, he is already receiving all necessary medical care. There is destruction. Emergency services are working."

He later added: "There is a partial destruction of one apartment building. The main smoke is due to reeds growing outside the village. Fire calculations are already working."

He also stressed: "According to confirmed information, at the moment one person has died, died in an ambulance, and 3 wounded, they are provided with all necessary assistance."

