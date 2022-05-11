United States will help Ukraine until Russia's aggression ends, - State Department

Defense aid to Ukraine and instruments of pressure on Russia are beginning to prove their effectiveness, so the United States will continue to do so until the Kremlin is forced to end the war.

This was announced by State Department spokesman Ned Price, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia has so far shown no signs of being ready to accept this (diplomacy) as a way out. So we will continue to do what has already proved effective," Price said.

He clarified that the United States will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine's security and defense partners so that they can repel brutal Russian attacks, defend their freedoms, democracy and independence.

"We will continue to increase the economic and financial consequences for the Kremlin, as well as for all those who are contributing to this war," Price said.

He also said the United States would do its utmost to support Ukraine and bring Russian officials to justice in order to encourage the Kremlin to engage in responsible diplomacy and dialogue that could reduce violence and end the war.

Read more: At Zaporizhia NPP controlled by Russian military, there are 30 thousand kg of enriched uranium and plutonium, - IAEA