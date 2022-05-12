Russia may try to attack Kyiv again, - Klitschko

Authorities are currently unable to guarantee security for people returning to Kyiv. After all, the capital remains the "main goal" of Russia.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitaly Klitschko told about it to the CNN TV channel, reports Censor.NET with reference to TSN.

Klitschko says he is concerned about rumours that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may use tactical nuclear weapons against the capital.

Klitschko noted that while the war in Ukraine continues, the authorities in Kyiv cannot guarantee security in Kyiv, so he called on people to be careful.

"Security is a top priority now ... Yes, of course, we are worried, and we hope that our soldiers are protecting us, but the risk is still there, and without our partners, without the United States and European countries, we will not be able to survive ... How "Kyiv mayor, I tell anyone, 'Sorry, this is your personal risk, but we can't give you guarantees while the country is at war. We can't give guarantees to any Ukrainian," the Kyiv mayor said.

Klitschko has no doubt that Kyiv is still Russia's "main goal." According to him, Russian attacks can happen "at any moment".

The mayor added that the war "changed everyone's lives" and said he was holding his fists to "end this senseless war as soon as possible".

