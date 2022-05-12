Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 26,650 people, 199 aircraft, 161 helicopters, 1,195 tanks and 2,873 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 12, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to about 26,650 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 12.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 26,650 (+300) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 1195 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 2873 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 534 (+6) units,

multiple launch rocket system 191 (+6) units,

air defense means - 87 (+0) units,

aircraft - 199 (+0) units,

helicopters - 161 (+1) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 398 (+8),

cruise missiles - 94 (+0),

ships / boats - 13 (+1) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2019 (+22) units,

special equipment - 41 (+0).