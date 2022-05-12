Medvedev threatens NATO with "catastrophic scenario" and risk of nuclear war over arms supplies to Ukraine

Medvedev said that the risk is great because of "the NATO countries pumping weapons into Ukraine."

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev outlined his threats on his Telegram.

Medvedev is surprised that Western countries are "trying to introduce the thesis that Russia is scaring the world with a nuclear conflict." At the same time, he writes about nuclear risks and is outraged by the multi-level assistance provided by NATO countries to Ukraine in the war against Russia.



"Pumping weapons NATO countries, preparing their troops for the use of Western technique, sending mercenaries, and conducting Allied exercises near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia instead of a 'power of attorney' war." "Such a conflict always runs the risk of turning into a full-fledged nuclear war," he said.



Moreover, Medvedev accused Western countries of waging a proxy war and even called for "just thinking about the possible consequences of their actions."