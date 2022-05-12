Verkhovna Rada approved confiscation of property of Russians and Belarusians

People's deputies approved the confiscation of property of individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Eropean Truth.

The first version of the bill was vetoed by the president. After the act was finalized, people's deputies re-approved it.

The law introduces a new type of sanction - the recovery in state revenue of assets belonging to a natural or legal person, as well as assets that such a person may directly or indirectly dispose of.

It is a question of complete deprivation of property, instead of restriction of the right to dispose of it (as classical sanctions). Therefore, such a strict measure will be applied only during the period of martial law and will apply to those persons who have previously been subject to sanctions in the form of asset blockade.

Read more: The Rada proposes to prohibit public use of symbols "Z", "V" and "O" as expression of support for Russian Federation

The confiscated assets will be used to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and restore it.

The advantage is the ability to confiscate not only property located on the territory of Ukraine, but also abroad. This will significantly increase the share of such property, although it will require significant international cooperation.

The range of subjects to which the law may apply is very wide. The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has searched 11,141 individuals and 2,976 companies involved in the war.

It will be possible to seize assets from both individuals and legal entities, both Russians and Belarusians, and anyone else who formally or not formally owns other passports.

The confiscation will not apply to everyone, but only to those whose actions have posed a significant threat to Ukraine's national security, sovereignty or territorial integrity, and have significantly contributed to such actions.